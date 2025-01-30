When President Emmerson Mnangagwa came into power in 2017 after the dramatic fall of Robert Mugabe, many Zimbabweans saw this as a turning point. With the mantra “Zimbabwe is open for business,” he promised a new era of openness, reform, and economic revival. However, as whispers grow louder about his potential desire to extend his stay in office, despite constitutional limitations, it is becoming increasingly clear that Mnangagwa risks cementing a legacy not of renewal but of stagnation — a continuation of Mugabe’s rule by other means.

A Legacy on the Brink

Although Mnangagwa himself has not publicly announced a bid for another term, his allies are already positioning him as the only viable leader for Zimbabwe. This strategy not only undermines the very democratic processes that Zimbabwe so desperately needs but also contradicts the spirit of renewal he promised when taking office. Mugabe’s regime was notorious for constitutional manipulations to entrench power, including transitioning from prime minister to executive president and extending term limits. Mnangagwa risks walking down that same well-worn path.

Failed Economic Promises

One of Mnangagwa’s central promises was to transform Zimbabwe’s economy by attracting foreign investment. However, the reality has been far from the rosy picture painted during his early days. Instead of a business-friendly environment, Zimbabwe continues to witness capital flight, dwindling investor confidence, and the departure of key financial institutions. Banks like Standard Chartered and other international firms have exited the market, citing an unpredictable business climate. This is not the “open for business” Zimbabwe that Mnangagwa promised.

The Absence of a Vision

A critical challenge Mnangagwa faces is the lack of a clear, transformative vision for the country. Unlike leaders who mentor successors and establish enduring blueprints for national development, Mnangagwa appears to be stuck perpetuating Mugabe’s legacy — a legacy characterized by economic decline, political repression, and constitutional manipulation. Without a coherent vision or tangible achievements to hand over, his desire to remain in power appears more like a desperate bid for relevance rather than a genuine effort to lead Zimbabwe forward.

The Decent Thing to Do

If Mnangagwa truly wants to be remembered as a reformer and not just another authoritarian leader clinging to power, he must announce his intention to step down at the end of his term. More importantly, he should invest in identifying and mentoring a capable successor who can carry Zimbabwe forward. This would demonstrate genuine statesmanship and a commitment to Zimbabwe’s democratic future.

Zimbabwe stands at a crossroads. Mnangagwa can either continue the cycle of political manipulation and stagnation or choose a path that secures his legacy as a leader who understood when to step aside for the good of the nation. True greatness in leadership is often defined not by how long one stays in power, but by the wisdom to know when to let go.

