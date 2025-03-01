A Master Negotiator No More

Donald Trump built his brand on the idea that he was the ultimate dealmaker—the man who could walk into any negotiation, impose his will, and walk out with a “win.” But in the high-stakes arena of international diplomacy, where war, security, and the fate of nations are at stake, that bravado isn’t enough. His attempt to bring peace to Ukraine in “48 hours” has now stretched into uncertainty, and the primary reason isn’t Volodymyr Zelenskyy or European resistance. It’s his own Vice President, J.D. Vance.

J.D. Vance: The VP Who Took Over the Room

The defining moment of Trump’s latest diplomatic failure wasn’t a disagreement between world leaders—it was his own second-in-command stepping in and taking over. When Trump sat down with Zelenskyy, the expectation was that the two presidents would negotiate like, well, presidents. But that’s not what happened.

Instead, Vance, a relatively new figure on the global stage, decided to take control of the conversation. He repeatedly interrupted, turned what should have been a negotiation into a public humiliation, and escalated tensions instead of managing them. Trump, instead of reining him in, allowed it to happen. The result? A Ukrainian president who left feeling disrespected, a European alliance now more skeptical of Trump than ever, and a so-called “deal” that looks increasingly impossible.

Trump’s Negotiation Style: Reality TV Doesn’t Work in Geopolitics

Trump approached this meeting the way he handled boardrooms on The Apprentice—as a stage where he could pressure the other side into submission. But geopolitics isn’t about intimidation or making someone look weak on camera. It’s about balancing complex interests, managing egos, and securing mutual benefits, especially when the fate of millions is at stake.

Ukraine isn’t a contestant on a game show. Zelenskyy isn’t a rival businessman looking to outbid Trump on a real estate deal. This is a leader defending his country from an invasion, with Europe watching closely. And when Trump and Vance tried to frame Ukraine as “ungrateful,” they didn’t weaken Zelenskyy—they strengthened him. Now, Europeans are more united behind Ukraine, and Trump’s credibility as a peace negotiator has taken a massive hit.

What This Means for Trump’s Foreign Policy

Trump is now in a difficult position. He promised peace in 48 hours. That timeline is long gone. His administration is now talking about 100 days—an admission that the reality is far more complicated than he claimed. But even that will be harder now because Ukraine, after being disrespected in Washington, has no reason to trust Trump’s intentions.

Even worse, this is happening as Europe solidifies its stance. If Trump hoped to pressure Ukraine into a quick deal, he’s now facing a scenario where Zelenskyy has even stronger backing from allies. Instead of working with Ukraine, he and Vance have pushed them further away.

The Real Problem: Trump’s Weakness, Not Ukraine’s Resistance

The issue isn’t that Ukraine is being difficult. It’s that Trump let his own Vice President sabotage his strategy. A strong president would have managed the conversation, kept his own team in check, and ensured diplomacy wasn’t turned into a spectacle. Instead, he allowed Vance to take over and make the situation worse.

By shifting the blame onto Zelenskyy, Trump is trying to cover up his own failure to control the negotiation. But no amount of media spin will change the facts:

He failed to secure the deal he promised.

He lost credibility as a strongman negotiator.

He allowed his VP to hijack a critical diplomatic moment.

Now, instead of leading the path to peace, he looks like a bystander in his own administration.

What Happens Next?

Trump’s options are limited. He can continue to blame Ukraine and Europe, but that won’t solve his problem. If he genuinely wants to salvage this situation, he needs to take control back from Vance, rebuild trust with Ukraine, and engage in real diplomacy.

But given his track record, does anyone really believe he will?

