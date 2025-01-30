In what appears to be a disturbing case of history repeating itself, Zanu PF officials are once again rallying behind what seems to be an unverified technological claim—this time by Zimbabwean inventor Maxwell Chikumbutso. Chikumbutso recently presented his so-called “Dunamis technology” to President Mnangagwa, claiming that it can convert radio frequencies into usable energy to power vehicles and other devices. The bold assertions have been hailed as a groundbreaking victory by members of the ruling party, reminiscent of the fervor seen during the infamous “diesel from rocks” saga.

For those who may have forgotten, the “diesel from rocks” incident occurred in 2007 when a traditional healer, Rotina Mavhunga, duped senior government officials into believing she could extract diesel fuel from rocks in Chinhoyi. Zanu PF ministers and other high-ranking officials celebrated the supposed discovery, even conducting elaborate rituals and dispatching engineers to investigate the claims. In the end, the entire spectacle was exposed as a hoax, leaving the government embarrassed and the nation questioning the intelligence of its leadership.

Fast forward to 2025, and it seems the lessons from that debacle have not been learned. Chikumbutso’s claims, while intriguing, defy established scientific principles, particularly the law of conservation of energy. The idea that radio frequencies can be converted into limitless energy is not supported by any credible scientific research. Yet, without demanding independent verification or peer-reviewed evidence, Zanu PF officials are once again celebrating what may very well be another baseless fantasy.

The willingness of Zanu PF bigwigs to endorse such questionable claims without scrutiny speaks volumes about their lack of critical thinking and scientific literacy. Instead of fostering a culture of innovation grounded in rigorous testing and verification, they seem content to chase fantastical notions that offer short-term political wins but long-term embarrassment.

This blind faith in unverified technology not only undermines Zimbabwe’s credibility on the global stage but also diverts attention from the pressing issues facing the nation. With a struggling economy, rampant unemployment, and deteriorating infrastructure, Zimbabwe needs real solutions, not science fiction fantasies.

- Advertisement -

If Zanu PF truly wants to champion innovation and technological advancement, it must adopt a more discerning approach. This includes seeking expert opinions, demanding empirical evidence, and being willing to challenge claims that sound too good to be true. Failure to do so will only perpetuate the cycle of gullibility and humiliation that has plagued the party in the past.

The parallels between the “diesel from rocks” saga and the current Chikumbutso affair are too stark to ignore. Zanu PF must wake up to the reality that genuine progress requires intelligence, skepticism, and accountability. Until then, the party risks being hoodwinked time and time again, much to the detriment of the nation it claims to serve.

Like this: Like Loading...