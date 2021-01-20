The double burial for the late national hero Cde Morton Dizzy Paul Malianga and Manicaland Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Dr Ellen Gwaradzimba, will be held at the National Heroes Acre on Thursday 21 January 2021.

Cde Malianga

The programme will be presided by His Excellency the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe Cde E.D Mnangagwa.

Vice Presidents Honourable Dr C.G.D.N Chiwenga and Honourable K.C.D Mohadi will also be in attendance.

Dr Gwaradzimba

The interment of the late national hero and national heroine will be held in strict compliance with the World Health Organisation (WHO) guidelines on the Covid-19 pandemic.

As a result, only the following, in addition to the limited number of family members have been invited to attend the burial ceremony; i. The Speaker of the National Assembly ii. The President of the Senate iii. The Chief Justice iv. The Minister of Defence and War Veterans Affairs v. ZANU PF Secretary for Administration vi.The Minister of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage vii. Minister for Harare Metropolitan Province viii. The Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet ix. Service Chiefs All other people are kindly requested to watch the programme from home.

