Nyore Madzianike Senior Court Reporter

THE State has indicated that it intends to withdraw cases against two members of the ZB Bank cash in transit personnel who were suspected to be part of a gang that stole US$2.7 million, which was destined to the bank’s branches, along Harare-Chinhoyi road on January 6 this year.

Prosecutor Mr Moses Mapanga told Harare magistrate Mr Sheunesu Matova that the State intends to withdraw cases against Nomatter Jonga and Mathew Simango, after it emerged that they did not participate in the heist.

Mr Mapanga said they also intend to co-charge Fanuel Musakwa with 13 other suspects after he was implicated as a participant during the robbery.

Musakwa was initially arrested with Jonga and Simango and were first to appear in court.

He said the investigating officer in the matter had deposited an affidavit with the State indicating that Jonga and Simango did not participate in the robbery.

Jonga and Simango were released on $2 000 bail pending withdrawal and ordered to return to court on February 17 when some of the suspects are expected back in court.

They are charged with theft.

Like this: Like Loading...