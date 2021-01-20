Elita Chikwati Senior Reporter

President Mnangagwa has described the death of Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister, Lieutenant General T (RTD) Sibusiso Moyo as a great shock.

Minister Moyo died this morning due to Covid-19 related complications.

He was 59.

In his condolence message, President Mnangagwa said the nation relied on Minister Moyo for the determined execution of the country’s engagement and re-engagement policy which is aimed at embracing the rest of the world and repairing relations with countries that had taken position against Zimbabwe.

“The death early this morning of our Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, Lieutenant General (Rtd) Dr S.B. Moyo, after Covid 19-related complications has come to all of us as a great shock.

“On behalf of the ruling party Zanu-PF, Government, my family, on my own behalf and that of our entire nation, I wish to express my sincere and deep heartfelt condolences to the Moyo family. My heart goes out especially to his wife, Justice Matanda-Moyo, and to the children on this, their saddest loss. In condoling with them, I urge them to derive solace and comfort from the distinguished role Dr Moyo played in the service of his people and nation, for which he shall be remembered and honoured across generations.

“May his dear soul rest in eternal peace,” he said.

Lt Gen Moyo interrupted his high school studies to join the liberation struggle, and distinguished himself as a courageous freedom fighter who helped liberate the country from colonialism.

“At independence, he would attest into the Zimbabwe National Army which he served with gallantry and characteristic loyalty. Indeed, he would rapidly rise through the ranks until he became part of the top command of our security establishment.

“In 2017, I appointed him our Minister of Foreign Affairs, later adding International Trade to the portfolio and his bundle of responsibilities. In that onerous role, our nation relied on him for a determined execution of our engagement and re-engagement policy through which we sought to embrace the rest of the world, while repairing relations with those countries which had taken positions against us over our legitimate and principled decision to recover our heritage, principally land,” he said.

President Mnangagwa said Lt Gen Moyo persistently deployed patient and dignified diplomacy, even against difficult and often hostile interlocutors. Through that patience and perseverance, Zimbabwe has expanded friendships, and registered significant diplomatic gains and victories across the globe.

He described Lt Gen Moyo as a distinguished scholar who balanced his time between his responsibilities and chores as a soldier, and his pursuit of higher studies.

“Such was his discipline and unrelenting quest for self-improvement which inspired all of us,” he said.

Minister Moyo was born in 1960 at Munene Hospital in Mberengwa in the Midlands province. He is survived by his wife Justice Loice Matanda-Moyo and two sons.

