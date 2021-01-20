Joseph Madzimure Senior Reporter

President Mnangagwa has directed that a State-assisted funeral be granted to Zimbabwe’s first Governor of the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe, Dr Kombo Moyana, who died on Monday.

Dr Moyana reportedly succumbed to Covid-19-related complications.

In a statement this afternoon, Acting Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Mr George Charamba, said: “His Excellency the President, Cde E.D. Mnangagwa, today directed that former Governor of the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe, Dr Kombo Moyana, who passed on, Monday, 18th January 2021, be granted a State-assisted funeral.”

Dr Moyana was the first RBZ Governor soon after Zimbabwe’s independence in 1980.

