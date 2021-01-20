The nation woke up Wednesday to the sad news of the passing away of Lieutenant-General (Rtd) Dr Sibusiso Moyo, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade. In his condolence message to the Moyo family, His Excellency, President Emmerson Mnangagwa described the 61-year-old “as a distinguished scholar who delicately balanced his time between his responsibilities and chores as a soldier, and his pursuit of higher studies”.

Below is a selection of pictures of the distinguished soldier and statesman.

Like this: Like Loading...