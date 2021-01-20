Oliver Kazunga, Acting Business Editor

QUICK service food chain, Simbisa Brands says the lockdown measures being implemented by Government in the short-term is a “right” decision that would create a good environment for business within the next few months.

Following a surge in the number of Covid-19 cases, the Government on the 5th of this month embarked on 30-day lockdown as part of a broader scope to contain the viral infection.

Under the lockdown guidelines businesses only classified as essential services providers including supermarkets and food outlets are allowed to operate between 8AM and 3PM.

Speaking over the phone from Harare yesterday, Simbisa Brands managing director Mr Warren Meares whose company plans to roll-out between 20 and 25 outlets across the country at an estimated cost of US$5 million this year said:

“l think what the Government is doing in the short-term is definitely going to allow us continue in business and expand operations because the hard decisions made now will help us in the long run going forward.”

The Zimbabwe Stock Exchange-listed firm last year added 10 outlets across the country.

The branches were opened in areas such as Victoria Falls, Shurugwi and Harare, among others.

Simbisa Brands operates outlets that include Chicken Inn, Pizza Inn, Nando’s, Creamy Inn, Bakers Inn, Steers, Fish Inn, and Galito’s Africa.

Mr Meares said although the country was grappling with the Covid-19 pandemic, the lockdown will be a complete lockdown for the whole year.

“l think the right decisions made now by Government in the short-term will create a very good environmment for business within the next few months,” said Mr Meares. – @okazunga

