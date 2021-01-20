Online Reporter

FIRST Lady Amai Auxillia Mnangagwa has called on Zimbabwean women to join her in a three-day fasting and praying initiative starting on Thursday, to petition God to help the country’s fight against Covid-19.

In a statement, Amai Mnangagwa appealed to all Zimbabwean women to be part of the prayer session.

“As women, we play a very important role in our society. We hold the family unit together and get it to work for our daily life. Being on the ground at all times, we are the custodians of values and measures that protect us at the smallest unit of society.

“I call upon you that as we pray to the Almighty for his mercy and grace, we also use that power bestowed upon us by society to ensure that every family is abiding by the measures that have been put in place by Government to curtail the spread of the infectious disease. As mothers, let us enforce compliance at the family level with measures that reduce the spread of Covid19 amongst us,” the First Lady said.

The First Lady added:

“As we pray for relief in our nation, we should observe the measures for safe praying. The best is to fast and pray as individuals in our homes. For those that congregate in small numbers as allowed by the Covid-19 regulations, let us mask up and observe safe physical distancing from each other.”

