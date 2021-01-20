Online Reporter

FIRST Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa has called on women to join her in a three-day fasting and praying initiative starting on Thursday to petition God to help the country’s fight against Covid-19.

“As women, we play a very important role in our society. We hold the family unit together and get it to work for our daily life. Being on the ground at all times, we are the custodians of values and measures that protect us at the smallest unit of society,” said the First Lady in a statement on Wednesday.

“I call upon you that as we pray to the Almighty for his mercy and grace, we also use that power bestowed upon us by society to ensure that every family is abiding by the measures that have been put in place by Government to curtail the spread of the infectious disease. As mothers, let us enforce compliance at the family level with measures that reduce the spread of Covid-19 amongst us.”

She added: “As we pray for relief in our nation, we should observe the measures for safe praying. The best is to fast and pray as individuals in our homes. For those that congregate in small numbers as allowed by the Covid-19 regulations, let us mask-up and observe safe physical distancing from each other.”

Like this: Like Loading...