MULTI Award winning Hip Hop Artist – Asaph, will represent Zimbabwe at this year’s MTV Africa Music Awards – Listeners’ Choice Category.

MTV Africa Music Awards partnered with ZiFM Stereo in identifying 5 most played Zimbabwean artists on the station, resulting in Gemma Griffiths, Winky D, Jah Prayzah, Sha Sha and Asaph being shortlisted.

Voting for the artists was being done online (Twitter) by their fans and listeners of ZiFM Stereo, with final deliberations being done by MTV Africa Music Awards.

From the five, Winky D and Asaph were very competitive, with the ultimate winner being Asaph.

The Bulawayo based rapper said: “I’m really excited about landing the nomination to represent Zimbabwe. Looking at the other artists nominated makes me feel I’ve officially entered the African stage.”

Voting opened today on the MTV website and Asaph will be up against the following.

Pallaso (Uganda)

Slick Stuart & Dj Roja (Uganda)

Focalistic (South Africa)

DBN Gogo & DJ Dinho (South Africa)

Tiwa Savage (Nigeria)

Khaligraph Jones (Kenya)

Anna Joyce (Angola)

RayVanny (Tanzania)

Drizilik (Sierra Leone)

Ngaaka Blinde (Senegal)

Locko (Cameroon)

Sarkodie (Ghana)

Didi B (Cote D’Ivoire)

Souhila Ben Lachhab (Algeria)

Dagi D (Ethiopia)

Meddy (Rwanda)

Shirezee (Benin)

Mohamed Ramadan (Egypt)

Melome Vector (Lesotho

