Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

DETAILS have emerged that Tanzanian football champions Simba SC want Warriors and Highlanders defender Peter Muduhwa to join them on a free four-month loan.

The loan deal will see Muduhwa playing in the Caf Champions League.

Chronicle Sport has it on good authority that the Tanzanian club has enlisted the services of football agent George Deda, who handled Prince Dube’s move to Azam, to negotiate on their behalf.

“Simba want Muduhwa to join them on a free loan and should he impress during the Caf Champions League games, they intend to sign him in a permanent deal. The player will be well catered for during his stay. With the Zimbabwean league inactive, it will be a good deal for the player,” said the source.

Simba are looking at reinforcing their squad for the money-spinning Caf Champions League mini-league stage and were impressed by Muduhwa’s performance against Cameroon in the opening Chan match that Zimbabwe lost 1-0.

Simba also swooped on FC Platinum striker Perfect Chikwende last Friday and have been assessing clubless Zimbabwean defender Kelvin Moyo, who left South African Premiership side Chippa United last year.

Simba knocked out Zimbabwe champions FC Platinum from the Caf Champions League and have been grouped with continental champions Al Ahly of Egypt, DR Congo’s AS Vita and Sudanese giants Al Merrikh in the mini-league phase. – @ZililoR

Like this: Like Loading...