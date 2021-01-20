By Monica Mutsvangwa, Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services

This is a terrible and painful loss of a great patriot! He was central to the peaceful transfer of power through the 2017 November restoration of the revolution.

His meticulous planning and execution of pertinent events saved the nation from chaos and bloodshed. He would go on to tackle the pariah status of the nation on his appointment as Foreign Minister.

He cultivated a symbiotic relationship with my Ministry as we worked to rebrand the image of the nation. To both traditional friends and erstwhile adversaries, he was easy to work with because we shared the common bonds as cadres of the national war of liberation!

We will forever be indebted to Comrade Dr SB Moyo!

Once again, the nation is indebted to a patriot of a rare personal calibre, outstanding military capability and remarkable political acumen.

