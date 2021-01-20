Online Writer

MDC-Alliance spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere who was recently released from Chikurubi Maximum Prison on bail has tested positive for Covid-19.

Announcing her results on social media, Mahere said her heart breaks for inmates who remain exposed in prisons.

“Despite having in an isolation cell and the quarantine section at Chikurubi Maximum Prison, i have tested positive for Covid19.”

“I currently have a cough and fever, i have chosen to share my results to draw attention to the deplorable state of our prison conditions and the very real threat faced by inmates at these facilities,” Mahere said.

