THE Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Dr Sibusiso Moyo who has died will remain in many people’s minds as the face of Operation Legacy that ushered in the New Dispensation and led to former president Robert Mugabe’s resignation.

Dr Moyo (61) succumbed to Covid-19.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa, in a media release Wednesday morning, announced the passing on of Minister SB Moyo and said the nation will be appraised of further development.

“His Excellency the President, Cde E. D. Mnangagwa, regrets to announce the passing on early this morning of Dr S. B. Moyo, our Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade. The late Minister succumbed to Covid-19 at a local hospital.

“The nation will be kept appraised of further developments regarding this untimely demise of the late Minister, himself a decorated soldier and freedom fighter,” the President said, in a statement signed by the Acting Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Cde George Charamba.

Dr Moyo was born at Mnene Mission Hospital in Mberengwa in 1960, the third child of eight.

He joined the liberation struggle in 1977 when he was doing Form Three at Manama Secondary School.

Dr Moyo joined the liberation struggle via Botswana in the company of his cousin, Air Marshal Elson Moyo, who was also at the same school.

After rising through the ranks when the liberation war ended, he was promoted from Brigadier-General to Major-General in the Zimbabwe National Army by former President Robert Mugabe in January 2016.

He served as Major-General before being promoted to Lieutenant-General on retirement in December 2017.

Dr Moyo handled communications during Operation Restore Legacy which saw former President Robert Mugabe stepping down from power in November 2017.

On November 30 2017, Dr Moyo was appointed as Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade by President Mnangagwa, a position he held until his death.

Dr Moyo was a holder of a PhD in International Relations from the University of Zimbabwe, a Masters in Business Administration from Zimbabwe Open University and a Masters in International Relations from the University of Zimbabwe.

He was was married to High Court Judge Loice Matanda who is also Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) chairperson.

