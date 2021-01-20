Mashudu Netsianda, Senior Reporter

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has announced the death of Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Dr Sibusiso Moyo (SB).

In a statement, Presidential spokesperson Mr George Charamba said Minister Moyo succumbed to Covid-19 at a local hospital.

“His Excellency, the President Cde ED Mnangagwa regrets to announce the passing on early morning of Dr SB Moyo, our Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade. The late Minister succumbed to Covid-19 at a local hospital,” he said.

Mr Charamba said the nation will be kept apprised of further developments regarding the untimely death of Dr Moyo, a decorated soldier and freedom fighter.

