BY MIRIAM MANGWAYA

HARARE town clerk Hosiah Chisango was yesterday granted $50 000 bail, but was barred from entering his office by magistrate Ngoni Nduna.

Chisango is facing a charge of criminal abuse of duty after he allegedly victimised subordinates to frustrate investigations on land deals.

He was ordered to stay 100 metres off council offices except health centres, as part of the bail conditions.

The State had opposed bail on the basis that Chisango would interfere with witnesses.

But Nduna said he had the opportunity to interfere with witnesses in his capacity as the town clerk, but if stringent bail conditions were set, he would be stripped off the powers and would not be able to continue victimising them.

The State, led by prosecutor Michael Reza, told the court that in a desperate bid to frustrate investigations on illegal land dealings within council, Chisango served council chief security officer Collen Tongowona with a suspension letter via WhatsApp.

But Chisango denied the allegations, arguing that efforts to serve Tongowona with the letter in person were in vain as he was not available in his office, and he had to serve him using the social media platform.

Chisango was also ordered to report to the police every last Wednesday of each month, and not to interfere with witnesses as part of his bail conditions.

He was remanded to February 25 for routine remand.

Meanwhile, a University of Zimbabwe student, Allan Moyo (23), who was arraigned before the courts on charges of inciting public violence, yesterday filed submissions on his bail appeal at the High Court.

Moyo is accused of calling on commuters in the city centre to revolt against President Emmerson Mnangagwa. He has clocked more than 40 days in remand prison.

He filed his submissions before High Court judge Justice Davison Foroma.

The student, who was represented by lawyer Obey Shava of the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights, was initially denied bail by Harare magistrate Judith

Taruvinga, who said he was a flight risk and could abscond trial.

His bail hearing will continue on February 22, 2021.

