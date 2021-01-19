BY FORTUNE MBELE

TANZANIA champions Simba SC coach Selemani Matola has explained the idea behind signing FC Platinum striker Perfect Chikwende, amid criticism of the club’s recruitment policy.

Simba have been criticised over some of their transfer deals and the Chikwende acquisition has also come under spotlight.

Simba recently signed Mozambican side UD Songo’s Louis Miquissone who scored against them and also captured Ghanaian Bernard Morrison in the second half of the 2019-20 season, after the striker scored for rivals Young Africans against the champions.

Chikwende put pen to paper on January 16 after scoring the solitary goal in FC Platinum’s Caf Champions League first leg final round qualifier in Harare last month.

The Zimbabwe champions lost the return leg 4-0 in Tanzania early this month to miss out on the lucrative stages of the Champions League.

Matola told Tanzania’s Daily News that Simba SC had always targeted the best players on the market hence the move to grab Chikwende.

“I think it is all about understanding well the player when you directly face him in both home and away matches because you get a chance to see him better. In such cases, if you have an opportunity, it is better to sign him. It is advisable to recruit a player you have seen playing. I, therefore, think that they do the right thing to sign those players who look dangerous at their sides when facing us,” Matola said.

Simba SC will take on Egyptian giants Al Ahly, Democratic Republic of Congo’s AS Vita and Al-Merrikh of Sudan in the Champions League group stages but Cat competition rules and regulations rule out Chikwende as he has already featured for FC Platinum in the same tournament.

The Tanzania Vodacom Premier League is slowly becoming the destination of choice for Zimbabwean players with Prince Dube, Bruce Kangwa and Never Tigere playing for championship-chasing Azam FC.

Thabani Kamusoko, Donald Ngoma, Simba Nhivi, Wisdom Mutasa, Elisha Muroiwa, Method Mwanjali, Mitchelle Katsvairo and Tafadzwa Kutinyu have also played in the Tanzanian top league.

