MEDICAL doctor Jackie Stone has come under fire from colleagues in the medical fraternity for allegedly prescribing unapproved COVID-19 remedies for her patients.

Specialist physician Rashida Ferrand and Katharina Kranzer, who is an associate professor of Infectious Diseases Epidemiology, have raised a complaint with the Medical and Dental Professional Council of Zimbabwe (MDPCZ) registrar Josephine Mwakutuya.

They accused Stone of unprofessional conduct likely to endanger her patients’ health and want her stopped from practising as a medical practitioner.

“We strongly believe she has transgressed the strong code of conduct that the medical profession is bound to and is potentially putting her patients at risk of harm. Dr Stone seems to be taking advantage of her patients’ anxiety and vulnerable situation to promote panic and utilisation of a non-evidence-based treatment regime. Her actions have engendered a widespread belief that the health system is withholding treatment from communities,” read part of the

letter.

“In particular, we believe she is not acting with integrity or honesty. She is not holding herself accountable for professional and personal behaviours and she is not taking responsibility for the stewardship of her position of authority, mindful of her impact on others. While the challenging situation within the health system means that conventional therapies such as oxygen are difficult to access, this does not justify advocating therapies that do not currently have a robust evidence base.”

Ferrand and Kranzer accused the MPDCZ of protecting Stone despite receiving complaints from other stakeholders.

“We understand that a letter of complaint was also sent by Dr Rothwell to MPDCZ as early as March 2020. We are disappointed that no action has yet been taken and that she continues to practise,” they said

“It is also not recommended by the Zimbabwean treatment guidelines. We appreciate that trials awaited, but the results are not currently available, and the statement made my Dr Stone above clearly contradicts the current evidential status re ivermectin,” the pair said.

