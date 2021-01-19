Agriculture Reporter

Agricultural drones and aircraft for spraying and pest control are available from a long-term Chinese supplier of defence and aviation equipment, China National Aero Technology Import and Export Cooperation (CATIC).

CATIC chief representative, Mr Li Junyi, yesterday said the firm was keen to cooperate with the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Water and Rural Resettlement while donating disposable and N95 face masks to assist staff when interacting with farmers and service providers.

“We donated 2 000 disposal face masks and 720 N95 face masks to support the ministry control the Covid-19 in the agriculture sector.

“The agriculture sector is important to this country, as it is the backbone and foundation of the economy. I admire the achievements of the minister and his deputies on the implementation of Command Agriculture and Pfumvudza as well as efforts of mechanisation of agriculture,” he said.

Mr Li said CATIC had been cooperating with Government in the defence and aviation sectors for many years.

“The company is keen to support the ministry in the modernisation of agriculture.”

Lands, Agriculture Water and Rural Resettlement Minister Anxious Masuka said the ministry had a key mandate even during lockdown to continue providing vital services that are required for the country to ensure food self-sufficiency.

“We thank you for the important gesture at a critical phase during the season. We are almost at the peak of activities in the field with all staff out capacitating farmers.

“There is a lot of movement necessitating that we take additional precautions to keep ourselves safe. While we are in Level 4 lockdown, we must continue to tend crops and provide services for the livestock sector,” he said.

