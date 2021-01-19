Martin Kadzere

Senior Business Reporter

Tobacco farmers planted nearly 7 000 fewer hectares this season than last year, according to latest figures from the Tobacco Industry and Marketing Board, but the drop would be offset by projected higher output expected.

Tobacco is the country’s largest foreign currency earner after gold, with exports raking in US$736 million in 2020 after more value-added products in the form of cut rag and cut stems were exported compared to a year earlier.

TIMB chief executive Dr Andrew Matibiri, said in an interview yesterday that planted hectarage declined to 107 000ha, from 114 000ha last year.

“There is a drop but obviously we are expecting good yields because the season was quite good in terms of the rains,” said Dr Matibiri.

“However, we are quite worried about shortage of ammonium nitrate. Farmers are struggling to get it at a time we need it badly. We are told that the situation will improve and we hope it just happens like that.”

Last week, Lands, Agriculture, Water and Rural Resettlement Permanent Secretary, Dr John Basera, confirmed the shortage of top dressing, but indicated the country would start receiving significant amounts of fertiliser starting this week.

He said the supplies were disrupted by Covid-19-induced logistical challenges as well as high port congestion at Beira port, which had been temporarily closed due to a tropical cyclone.

Fertilisers for State-assisted programmes, commonly known as Presidential Inputs Scheme and Command Agriculture, are largely supplied by FSG, a local fertiliser company. Sable Chemicals — the country’s sole ammonium nitrate producer — also has a contract to supply fertiliser for the programmes, but through the Grain Marketing Board.

FSG said it is expecting to start taking delivery of 45 000 tonnes of ammonium nitrate this week. It has already delivered 40 000 tonnes.

Dr Matibiri said while the bulk of tobacco crop was promising, except isolated cases where it has been affected by excessive rains, it was critical that top dressing fertiliser become readily available to avoid losses.

Farmers already fear that if the situation does not improve by month-end, this would compromise the crop, particularly maize and tobacco that now seriously needs the fertiliser in the face of incessant rains being received in most parts of the country.

Demand for fertiliser in a normal farming season is around 600 000 tonnes, of which 70 percent goes towards Government sponsored farming programmes.

Over the years, Government has emerged as the major financier of agriculture in Zimbabwe, especially the production of cotton, wheat and maize.

Like this: Like Loading...