COVID-19 cases on the African continent amounted to 3,235,198 as of Sunday, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.

According to the continental disease control and prevention agency’s Africa COVID-19 dashboard, the death toll related to the pandemic stood at 78,313 as of Sunday with 2,649,520 recoveries.

The Southern African region is the hardest-hit area in Africa in terms of the number of cases, followed by the Northern African region, according to the Africa CDC.

The five highly-affected African countries include South Africa with 1,325,659 cases, Morocco with 458,865 cases, Tunisia with 177,231 cases, Egypt with 155,507 cases, as well as Ethiopia with 130,772 cases.

South Africa is also the highest-affected African country in terms of COVID-19-inflicted deaths, with 36,851 deaths. – www.china.org.cn

