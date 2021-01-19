Bongani Ndlovu, Chronicle Reporter

POLICE yesterday warned violators of the 6PM to 6AM curfew, saying that they will be out in full force to ensure full compliance with lockdown regulations.

Both defiant motorists and pedestrians risk being arrested and having their vehicles impounded.

The curfew was put in place by Government on January 2 as part of a 30-day level four lockdown in order to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Under new lockdown measures, church services have been banned, funeral gatherings have been limited to 30 people, bars and bottle stores shut down, restaurants closed while intercity and interprovincial movement has been limited to those classified as essential service providers.

Members of the public are expected to shop within a 5 kilometre radius from their homes while essential services employees will be allowed to pass through checkpoints after producing exemption letters.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said those who are found on the wrong side of the law will be swiftly dealt with.

“The curfew order runs from 6PM to 6AM the next day. Therefore, movements, whether on foot or motorised are not allowed during this period and anyone found walking or driving will be arrested, with vehicles being impounded.

Those travelling between cities should plan their journeys so that they do not breach the curfew order,” said Asst Comm Nyathi.

He said as police they noted with concern defiance by some members of the public in terms of compliance with lockdown regulations.

“On Sunday, 17th January 2021 and Monday, 18th January 2021, there was chaos along Harare – Bulawayo Road, as long queues stretching from the Norton tollgate up to Whitehouse area, Harare were seen. Some motorists were even confrontational to the police despite the fact that most of them were non-compliant with the curfew order,” said Asst Comm Nyathi.

He said by Monday over 2 000 people had been arrested for violating the national lockdown regulations such as failure to wear a mask.

“On Monday 18 January 2021, a total of 2 336 people were arrested throughout the country for various offences related to contraventions of the national lockdown regulations. Of these, 890 were for contravening Section 4(1) (a) of Statutory instrument 83/20 that is unnecessary movement during national lockdown except those exempted and failure to wear face masks,” said Asst Comm Nyathi.

This brings the total cumulative arrests to 341 251 since March 30 last year.

Asst Comm Nyathi urged members of the public to take heed of safety, health and security measures meant to protect lives during this Covid-19 situation.

