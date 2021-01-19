Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

SOUTH Africa-based up-and-coming Zimbabwean musician, Intercessor (real name Mthandazi Nyathi) has charmed his fans after he joined forces with urban grooves muso Trevor D for a single titled Sobabili.

The track that was released this past Saturday is a remix to the original which was part of his 2019 album titled Ngisemathandweni. It is also a follow up to a trap soul jam titled Ng’yakhala which was released last year to tackle the rampant lockdown domestic violence cases.

Listening to the track, one is met with a soul diffused sound that rhymes well with the duo’s neat voices and is expected to be a banger as we head to the month of love.

Speaking from his Johannesburg base, Intercessor said: “The song talks about the importance of a girl in my life, making her understand that I can’t spend a day without seeing her.

“For the remix, we used Shona, Zulu, Ndebele and English languages.”

Hailing from rural Manama in Gwanda, Intercessor said 2021 should be a year of his growth and penetration in big circles.

“This is a defining moment for my career. The journey started when I first met the legend Dino Mudondo in town (Jozi) during the period when I was working on my previous album Ngisemathandweni which he featured on.

“After working with Dino, I realised that I could now work with any artist that inspired me when growing up so I decided to look for Trevor D because he’s one of the best RnB singers that I grew up listening to,” said Intercessor. – @mthabisi_mthire

