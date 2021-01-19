Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

SOUTH AFRICA-based Afro-pop musician Sotsha Fire (real name Otnel Sangweni) has dropped a party song meant to cheer his fans amid the ongoing lockdown and pandemic in South Africa as well as Zimbabwe.

The song titled E Partyn was produced by Toisen and Sotsha Fire and is being distributed under the SotshaFire Muzik Ent stable.

For those who are going through depression, this is the song for you as it softens one’s heart to be eager to stay strong and see the light at the end of the tunnel.

Speaking from his Cape Town base, the Bulawayo-bred artiste said he dropped the song on Saturday as a tribute to his late mother.

“The song simply talks about partying as we’ve been under lockdown for a while now and we really need that groove. I dropped it on the 16th of January as I was celebrating my mom’s birthday though she’s no more.

“She might be gone, but she’ll never be forgotten. I know she’s enjoying the song with the angels as we speak,” he said.

Sotsha Fire said he will be dropping an EP titled Twenty20 Aftermath this year which will feature surprise artistes from USA, Zambia, Zimbabwe and South Africa. – @mthabisi_mthire.

