INCESSANT rains have affected a number of Gweru low lying suburbs.

Residents from Ascot, Mtapa, Riverside, Montrose, Mkoba Four and Athlone are the most affected. District Development Co-ordinator Mr Joram Chimedza has confirmed that some areas in the city were highly affected and victims were being referred to holding sites.

“The Civil Protection Unit together with various stakeholders are concerned with this sad development. We have put in place holding sites where affected people are referred to for shelter – the Shumba and Mtapa Halls,” he said.

He went on to say that flooding started on 8 January and became severe last week. Mr Reason Muzondiwa, one of the Gweru residents who resides in Woodlands said some residents in Woodlands Phase Two were forced to abandon their homes because of flooding.

