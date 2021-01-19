Nyore Madzianike Senior Court Reporter

Harare Town Clerk Hoseah Chisango has been granted $50 000 by Harare magistrate Mr Ngoni Nduna.

Chisango is facing charges of criminal abuse of office or alternatively failing to prevent corruption after allegedly appointing a chief security officer, allegedly outside his mandate.

He was ordered not to go within 100 metres of any Harare City Council offices other than the hospital and not interfere with witnesses.

Chisango was remanded to February 25 and ordered to report once every Wednesday at Rhodesville Police Station.

