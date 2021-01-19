Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

AFTER narrowly losing 1-0 to hosts Cameroon in the opening match of the Chan finals in Yaoundé last Saturday, the Warriors are confident of saving their campaign and avoiding an early exit by beating Burkina Faso on Wednesday.

Just like the Warriors, Burkina Faso lost their first match 1-0 to Mali.

The Stallions and the Warriors are aware that tomorrow’s clash is a must win for either side if they entertain any hopes of moving past the group stage.

Ian Nekati, the Warriors’ captain, said his troops are geared up for the Burkina Faso encounter, describing the clash as “crucial” for the competition exclusively reserved for players plying their trade in their respective domestic leagues.

“We have to pull up our socks and get ready for tomorrow’s game. We have to win this game at all costs so that we enhance our chances of going to the next round. This is an important game for us and the guys are very much ready for the challenge that lies ahead and want to grab this opportunity to showcase their talent.

“Psychologically and physically the guys are ready. It’s a crucial match we have to win because scouts are here and opportunities to play at such tournaments rarely come and if they do, one has to do their best to market themselves,” said Nekati.

The Warriors will have to do without the injured duo of Richard Hachiro and Ronald Chitiyo, who starred against Cameroon, as well as the trio of Bosso defender Andrew Mbeba, left-back Qadr Amini and striker Thomas Chideu, who haven’t recovered from the illnesses which ruled them out of the Cameroon encounter. – @ZililoR

