Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

BULAWAYO Athletics Board (Bab) chairperson Watson Madanyika says they will make efforts to follow up athletes to ensure they continue training at home in the wake of the latest lockdown imposed at the beginning of the month.

“We are engaging athletes through district administrators and coaches, encouraging them to keep on training. The situation is frustrating, but we cannot have our athletes giving up,” said Madanyika.

“As an association, we will work to ensure that our athletes stay positive and work on their own. We will continue to encourage them to keep training on their own so that they remain in shape,” he said.

The National Athletics Association of Zimbabwe is among sports bodies that have applied to the Sports and Recreation Commission for a waiver to resume training since they have a number of regional, continental and international competitions lined-up this year.

They have athletes that are chasing qualification for the Olympic Games to scheduled for July 23 to August 8 and need to continue with preparations if they are to stand a chance of qualifying.

In June they have the Africa Seniors in Algeria followed by the World Athletics Under-20 Championships set for August 17-22 in Kenya.

Other events include the Southern Region Senior Championships and the African Under-18 as well as the Under-20 competitions. – @innocentskizoe

