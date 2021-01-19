Herald Reporter

Zimbabwe reported 60 more Covid-19 deaths yesterday, although the 36 deaths from Harare Province included those that occurred from Friday night to Sunday, the Ministry of Health and Child Care said in an update released last night.

The new deaths mean Zimbabwe has now recorded 773 deaths since the outbreak of Covid-19 in March last year.

Harare has the bulk of deaths at 279, followed by Bulawayo 151, Manicaland 116, Mashonaland West 53, Mashonaland East 46, Masvingo 44, Midlands 33, Mashonaland Central 30, Matabeleland South 12, and Matabeleland North 9.

New cases of Covid-19 continue to mount, with 689 reported yesterday. Harare accounted for 339 of the cases.

All 689 cases were community transmissions as none of the people have a history of travelling outside the country.

Yesterday, 3 829 PCR tests were done. As of yesterday, Zimbabwe has recorded 27 892 cases, and 17 372 recoveries.

Active cases have gone down to 9 747.

