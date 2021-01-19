Vusumuzi Dube, Senior Reporter

ZIMBABWE on Monday recorded a shocking 60 Covid-19 deaths in 24 hours, the highest since the onset of the pandemic in March last year.

According to Covid-19 figures from the Ministry of Health and Child Care the country recorded 60 deaths with Harare having the highest number with 36 deaths followed by Manicaland with 10, Midlands with five, Masvingo three, Mashonaland Central and Matabeleland North recorded two deaths each.

Bulawayo and Mashonaland West had one death each, while Mashonaland East and Matabeleland South recorded no deaths.

“A total of 689 new cases and 60 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. All 689 are local cases. Harare has 339 cases

“A total of 860 new recoveries were reported: national recovery rate stands at 62,3 percent and active cases go down to 9747,” reads part of the stats.

Since the onset of the pandemic in Zimbabwe, the country has now recorded 27 892 cases, 17 372 recoveries and 773 deaths.

