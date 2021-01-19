Oliver Kazunga, Acting Business Editor

BULAWAYO City Council (BCC) has started engaging potential consultants to undertake feasibility studies for Umvumila area as part of progress towards implementation of the Special Economic Zones in the city.

The Special Economic Zones (SEZs) concept in Bulawayo is being implemented in Belmont, Donnington, Kelvin and Westerndale corridor as well as Umvumila area, one of the virgin pieces of land in the city.

In September 2019, the Zimbabwe Special Economic Zones Authority that has since been dissolved following the formation of the Zimbabwe Investment and Development Agency (Zida), came up with an action plan for the implementation of the SEZs concept in Bulawayo.

In an interview on Monday, BCC business development officer Mr Kholisani Moyo said it has been recommended that Umvumila area would be developed as an industrial park under the SEZs initiative.

It is in this context that before developing the zone into an industrial park, feasibility studies have to be undertaken.

“As you might be aware that Zida has been pushing for a feasibility study for Umvumila area, we have approached two companies that is IDBZ (Industrial Development Bank of Zimbabwe) and another South African company to do those feasibility studies.

“From a City Council point of view, we got the approval to engage potential consultants to undertake the feasibility studies,” he said. – @okazunga.

