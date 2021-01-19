Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

Highlanders are presently without any junior coach following the departure of three coaches in the past two years.

The only remaining developmental coach Melusi Sibanda’s contract is yet to be renewed.

Although there has not been any football activity since March last year due to outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, action could return anytime catching the club leadership napping.

Highlanders lost Under-16 coach Gift Lunga Jnr to ambitious Victoria Falls-based Southern Region Division One side Mosi Rovers in May 2019.

The void he left was not filled, but the executive tasked Under-18 coach Siza Khoza to also take charge of the Under-16s.

However, Khoza also threw in the towel in March last year to join Division Two side Nabals, leaving Under-14 coach Dan Ngwenya and Sibanda to work with managers Smart Moyo and Marko Dube in the entire club junior set-up.

Ngwenya, who had been with the juniors since 2011, also bade farewell a couple of months after Khoza left.

The common denominator in the departures was poor working conditions and erratic remuneration.

Highlanders’ public relations officer and spokesperson Ronald Moyo confirmed that the club was yet to appoint replacements, saying uncertainty surrounding the resumption of football last year is the major no new appointments have been made.

“We are not certain when the juniors are going to start playing football. Bringing them without knowing when junior football will resume was going to be an unnecessary strain on the club’s wage bill because they wouldn’t have been working. They will be brought in time to prepare for the coming seasons when there is certainty,” Moyo said.

