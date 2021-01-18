BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

CELEBRATED gospel musician Minister Michael Mahendere (pictured) continues to be rewarded for his prowess in the competitive music industry after he recently scooped the International Best Male Gospel Artiste Award 2020 at the Africa Unite Gospel Awards held virtually in the United States.

The awards keep rolling for the Direct Worship frontman whose deep worship lyrics, which are in English and Shona, making them listenable to fans of different backgrounds, have seen him singing his way onto the list of the country’s finest gospel music acts.

In the past Minister Mahendere has won the Ingoma Awards in South Africa, the Zimbabwe Achivers Awards in United Kingdom and the Maranatha Awards in Kenya as well as a number of local gongs.

In an interview with NewsDay Life & Style yesterday, Minister Mahendere said he felt honoured by such recognition, adding that it was a great start to the year 2021.

“It is a great honour, and we do not take it for granted when our work gets recognition far away from home. It gives us confidence to continue producing the brand of music that we do and it also makes us aware of the length of the message we are spreading,” he said.

“I thank Prophet Emmanuel and his wife Ruth Makandiwa for making the minister in me through their expertise. I also appreciate the support from the fans.”

The Mwari Munondigonera hit-maker said his fans and the people at large were in for a treat this year.

“2021 is going to be an exciting year as we have new music coming. We are working on Getting Personal With God Volume 4 and other surprises that we will be announcing as soon as we get the green light to do so,” he said.

Minister Mahendere said: “As the body of Christ we have the mandate to step in the gap during the good and bad times like these ones. The scriptures teach us and we are seeing it happening daily that prayer changes situations and we know and believe that this phase of the pandemic will pass. We say shalom, it shall be well.”

While local gospel music fans might still have fond memories of the popular Mahendere Brothers with a catchy video of them dressed in long white robes and belting out appealing music, Minister Michael — the youngest after Akim, Amos and Misheck — appears to have gone a step further.

Minister Mahendere went solo in 2012 as he released his debut album, Getting Personal With God 1 that sealed his status as a gospel musician. He has never looked back, releasing both albums and singles laden with rich lyrics.

Over the years, Minister Mahendere has found a way of incorporating the old and new generations by blending African rhythms with an American feel.

Some of Minister Mahendere’s hit tracks include Makanaka Jesu, Tawanirwa Nyasha, Mweya Mutsvene, Salt of the Earth, Ndovimba Nemi and Revival.

