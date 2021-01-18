Herald Reporter

Zanu PF says no one is above the law and the Constitution should be respected by all citizens, regardless of their political affiliation or station in life.

In a statement yesterday, Zanu PF Secretary for Information and Publicity Ambassador Simon Khaya Moyo said governance in Zimbabwe was premised on the rule of the law.

The statement comes after Amnesty International attempted to interfere with the country’s judiciary system by demanding the immediate release of MDC-A vice chairman Job Sikhala, party spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere, and political activist, Hopewell Chin’ono, who were arrested for spreading false information.

“This implies the separation of powers as evidenced by the existence of the Executive, the Judiciary and the Legislature. Zimbabwe is indeed a constitutional democracy and not a banana republic.

“To expect His Excellency, the President Cde ED Mnangagwa to interfere with law enforcement agencies and the judiciary is absurdity in the extreme. The same organisation will cry foul if such illegality was to be implemented,” said Ambassador Khaya Moyo.

He said the revolutionary party took great exception to the demands by Amnesty International and its acolytes for President Mnangagwa to order the release Hopewell Chin’ono, Fadzayi Mahere and Job Sikhala from lawful custody.

“All citizens who are suspected to have committed crime in Zimbabwe are subjected to due processes of the law irrespective of one’s political affiliation and station in life.

“No one is above the law and the Constitution should be respected by all citizens,” he said.

Like this: Like Loading...