Melissa Mpofu, Showbiz Editor

Due to the uncertainty caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, the Zimbabwe Music Awards (Zima) ceremony that was scheduled to take place on February 6 has been postponed to February 20.

Event organisers are hopeful that the latest 30-day strict lockdown that is ongoing will have been eased by next month.

In a statement yesterday, Zima spokesperson, Benjamin Nyandoro said: “Zima wishes to inform all music stakeholders that the ZIMA2021 awards ceremony has been rescheduled. This has been necessitated by the ongoing developments around concerted efforts to curtail the further spread of Covid-19 and possibly find a lasting solution to this pandemic.

“We hope that by February 20th, the environment will be more conducive to hold the awards ceremony while still adhering to safe health practices.”

He went on to say although the year 2020 tested the music sector beyond measure, artistes still managed to be productive with over 1 000 entries being received for this year’s awards.

“Resolves to contain the spread of the vicious Covid-19 global pandemic necessitated the adoption of safe practices and among others, discouraged gatherings or holding of live events. The world of music was certainly not spared.

“Nevertheless, music is still a way of life. By close of submissions as at December 31, 2020, our team had received more than 1 235 music submissions across 30 categories. Impressive and surely well deserving of a befitting awards ceremony,” Nyandoro said.

He said a new category, Covid-19 Awareness Song created a lot of buzz and received positive responses.

“Of special interest is the buzz around the newly introduced Covid-19 Awareness Song category and response thereof,” he said.

The adjudication process for the awards is underway and is set to culminate in a Zima 2021 Nominees Reveal event next Wednesday.

Last year’s awards ceremony was unforgettable as it was mostly a Bulawayo affair, a rarity in the local arts scene. The crew headed by Reason Sibanda as CEO of Zima, did not disappoint with Saimon Mambazo who was in charge of the event’s choreography putting on a good show.

The awards also seemed to have been given to receiving artistes such as Janet Manyowa, Clement Magwaza, Indosakusa: The Morning Star, Freeman, Mambo Dhuterere and Freeman among others.

It remains to be seen who will come out tops from a pack of artistes who went out of their way to ensure the nation was entertained as people battled the Covid-19 pandemic.

Zima organisers on the other hand, may want to consider scrapping off the physical event totally and take notes from their South African counterparts and just stream the event online. From last year’s happenings, all those who hoped to stage physical events, ended up not holding the events completely, an occurrence that will be a huge setback to the music fraternity. — @maffarro

