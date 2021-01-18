Showbiz Reporter

With each passing day, the going is getting tougher for artistes due to the Covid-19 pandemic. If last year is anything to go by, then it is apparent that things are not going to improve anytime soon meaning artistes need an alternative plan in order to survive.

Gone are the days when artistes physically sold their products, interacted and staged shows with the hope to get financial gains for their efforts as the pandemic has made this impossible.

Last year, artistes found solace in virtual shows as some were paid for their performances. However, this year, it seems the shows, which required large production teams, are going to be difficult to stage as they have also been banned as part of measures to contain the pandemic.

With the coronavirus cases rising each day world over and activities/gatherings being suspended to try and curb the spread of the disease, artistes who went through the most last year as they watched their main source of income go down the drain, seem to have come up with innovative ways to survive this year’s lockdown.

South African sultry socialite-cum-businesswoman, Zodwa Wabantu for example, is not letting the lockdown stop her from securing the bag as she has opted to sell eggs and live chickens from her tour bus.

Zimbabwean artistes are not to be left out as they are doing their bit to ease off the collective pressure.

Sungura ace Alick Macheso, according to his manager Tich Makahamadze, is focusing on farming.

“Macheso has always been a farmer. We’ve been staying at home and keeping safe from this global pandemic. It’s a tough time and Macheso has been busy in the fields farming in Chivhu. He has grown maize and is doing well,” said Makahamadze.

Reigning Miss Zimbabwe, Belinda Potts said it is difficult to survive as a model but like Macheso, she is also focusing on farming.

“I am an agricultural expert, veterinary to be specific. With my experience, I’ve joined the young farmers’ club association. I am renting out and managing a semi-huge piece of land in Beatrice where I am practising animal husbandry at its peak and growing crops, mixing them for feed consumption for my livestock. I breed and sell and I am making a steady income,” she said.

DJ Liz said she has resorted to selling clothes from her car boot.

“I’m selling clothes and soon I’ll be doing groceries. We’re not coping as artistes as we don’t have any form of income. Most of the artistes have turned to side hustles because we can’t sit at home and starve.

“In December we thought we were going to make money and get gigs but then that didn’t happen. Besides that, people should stay at home, sanitise, social distance and be safe,” said DJ Liz.

Dherira hit-maker Andy Muridzo said the lockdown has opened doors for other avenues.

“We used to rely on music sales, performing and sometimes advertorial deals, but times have changed and things are tough. We need to accept the new norm and move on. I am now into piggery in Norton. We started off three weeks ago and as we speak, we have about 150 pigs,” he said.

The story is not the same for all as, some artistes, like everyone else whose productivity has been constrained by the pandemic, are finding the going tough due to the latest lockdown measures.

Veteran actor Zenzo Nyathi said he was not coping at all. He said although he has some side hustles he is pursuing, they are being affected by the strict lockdown regulations.

“We’re doing side hustles though it’s not easy due to the lockdown. I’ve been surviving slightly on online skits though very few people or organisations have come on board requesting our services,” said Nyathi.

Ngamnanka hit-maker, Madlela Skhobokhobo who is also banking on his acting career as this is where his revenue comes from is not coping too.

“I’ve been surviving on my ambassadorial roles here and there and the skits that we do as adverts. So, the film side of my art is the one that’s keeping me afloat.

“However, I don’t think we’re coping just like everyone who hasn’t worked for over a year. This isn’t a joke and we only pray that this pandemic will soon go because really, this is not on,” said Madlela.

Veteran actor, Precious Makhulumo who shot to fame as Ntokozo on Amakorokoza said: “There’s no plan B. Some of us are waiting for the lockdown to be lifted and we start working as actors.

“I’m not coping. No production and no filming means no money. People like me who are diabetic and need medication and check-ups all the time struggle a lot so, it’s not easy.”

