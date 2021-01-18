Munyaradzi Musiiwa, Sunday News Reporter

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa will not interfere with the law enforcement agencies and the judiciary in the execution of their mandate to please compromised civil society organizations such as Amnesty International and its acolytes, ruling party Zanu PF has said.

In a statement in response to Amnesty International’s demands to have Job Sikhala, Fadzai Mahere and Hopewell Chin’ono released from lawful custody, Zanu PF said the Head of State and Government will not be pressured by biased international organizations who have ulterior motives to violate the law to have the three released.

“The revolutionary party wishes to put it on record that the governance of the country is premised on the rule of law.

This implies the separation of power as evidenced by the existence of the Executive, the Judiciary and the Legislature. Zimbabwe is a constitutional democracy not a Banana Republic. To expect His Excellency President Emmerson Mnangagwa to interfere with the law enforcement agencies and the Judiciary is absurdity in the extreme.

The revolutionary party takes great exception to the demands by Amnesty International and its acolytes for His Excellency President Mnangagwa to release Hopewell Chin’ono, Fadzayi Mahere and Job Sikhala from lawful custody. No one is above the law and the Constitution should be respected by all citizens,” said Zanu PF national spokesperson Ambassador Simon Khaya Moyo.

