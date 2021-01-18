By ONLINE REPORTER

In an effort to expand its business across the country, Spar Zimbabwe has opened a new franchise store in Marondera.

The Marondera franchise becomes Spar’s 39th store.

In a statement today, Spar general manager Cypren Borerwe said they aim to reach a wider customer base through improved customer service.

“We are delighted to announce the official opening of our newest store, Spar Marondera.”

“At Spar we believe in community, family and in working together for a better result. We take our responsibility as a member of the community in which we operate very seriously, and look forward to doing great things together with the people of this great town,” Borerwe said.

Borerwe said even though they have not been spared by the Covid-19 induced economic turmoil, they have been able to keep their business afloat.

“In spite of the worldwide challenges of the past year, we are pleased to have been able to keep to our well-defined expansion plan for our organisation by opening SPAR Marondera. We are very excited about our latest addition to the ever-expanding SPAR family and we look forward to many more Grand Openings in other parts of the country in the near future,” he said.

Spar Marondera will be specifically focusing on “Fresh is Best” policy, with highest quality specifications in the fresh food sections such as butchery, bakery, deli, fruit and vegetables.

Visitors to SPAR Marondera will be required to complete COVID-19 checks at the door (temperature checks and sanitisation of hands and trolleys before entering) and to maintain social distancing at all times.

SPAR Zimbabwe is part of a wider SPAR family of 48 countries on 4 continents, employing over 350,000 people, meeting the needs of 14 million consumers a day, in over 13,300 stores in the world. SPAR Marondera is situated at the corner of 4th and Oak Street.

