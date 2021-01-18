BY MIRIAM MANGWAYA

THREE inmates who were sharing the same cells with suspended Harare mayor Jacob Mafume at Harare remand prison succumbed to COVID-19, a court heard yesterday.

Mafume’s lawyer Tendai Biti revealed this while applying for postponement of hearing for his bail’s revocation bid by the State which.

Biti told court that Mafume was to be quarantined on a medical doctor’s recommendation after three of his inmates died of COVID-19.

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw