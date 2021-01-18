Busines Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) has started searching for a new Commissioner General to replace Ms Faith Mazani who is set to rejoin the International Monetary Fund (IMF) next month.

Last month, Zimra announced that Ms Mazani was resigning from her post this month pending re-appointment to the IMF.

The outgoing Commissioner General joined Zimra in February 2018.

According to a job advertisement posted by the country’s tax collector indicated that it was seeking to hire a highly skilled professional with a minimum of 10 years of tax legislation experience and possessing any of the following first degree qualifications: Economics, Accounting, Business Studies, Fiscal Studies, Banking, Finance, Auditing or equivalent.

In addition, the incumbent should have a Masters degree or equivalent post graduate commercial qualification on areas such as taxation, business administration, economics, Information Technology, Accounting, Fiscal Studies or law.

Key duties and responsibilities for the vacant position among others, including providing strategic, proactive and effective leadership for the authority’s operations, supervising and managing the authority’s staff, activities, funds and property, advising the Government on fiscal policy matters, laws and regulations including amendments as well as overseeing the interpretation and implementation of the country’’s policies relating to taxation and customs duties.

