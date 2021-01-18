Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

BULAWAYO Chiefs FC say they will follow all due process, as they seek to find common ground with FC Platinum on the saga surrounding forward Perfect Chikwende’s move to Tanzania.

The 27-year-old Chikwende bade farewell to the Zvishavane side after signing a two-year deal with Tanzanian champions Simba SC on Friday.

However, Chikwende will have to wait a little bit longer before turning out for Simba after Bulawayo Chiefs halted the process of him getting an international clearance, arguing that FC Platinum should first compensate them since the striker was on loan at the Zimbabwe champions.

FC Platinum on the other hand are arguing that they have a two-year contract with the player, placing the two sides at loggerheads.

Bulawayo Chiefs communications officer Thulani ‘Javas’ Sibanda said: “Football is a sport governed by statutes and as Bulawayo chiefs, we shall follow the processes and procedures within the statutes, and hopefully find common ground with everyone involved in the transfer of Perfect Chikwende. That being said, we always have good intentions for Perfect and we will continue to wish him well in his endeavours to scale greater heights.”

