Egypt legend Mido says Al Ahly are turning into Liverpool under the tactical influence of head coach Pitso Mosimane.

The Red Devils are currently unbeaten at the summit of the Egyptian Premier League with five wins and two draws in seven games, one point ahead of fierce rivals Zamalek.

Having yet to taste defeat and helping the Red Devils to a historic treble in the 2019/20 season, the South African’s tactical footprint is seemingly taking shape.

One of the nation’s greatest ever strikers Mido, who played for the likes of Ajax, Roma, Tottenham and ironically Zamalek has identified a key difference in Mosimane’s approach from his predecessor Rene Weiler.

“Al Ahly under the leadership of Pitso Mosimane is distinguished by some specific details and the South African’s touch can be seen,” Mido said, as per KingFut.

“Mosimane’s Al Ahly play from the back and are very quick in applying the pressure. They’ve become like Liverpool.

“Before Hussein El-Shahat’s goal, the ball was possessed by Entag’s players, before four or five players from Al Ahly applied high pressure and managed to intercept the ball.

“This is Mosimane’s touch that we didn’t see with former head coach Rene Weiler.” – KickOff

