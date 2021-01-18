Chronicle Reporter

THE Covid-19 death toll has risen to 713 in Zimbabwe after 30 more people succumbed to the disease yesterday.

Statistics from the Ministry show that 322 people also tested positive to the pandemic yesterday, 118 of them from Harare province.

Of the 30 new deaths, 13 were recorded in Harare, four from Masvingo and Mashonaland East provinces and three from Bulawayo and Midlands provinces.

Mashonaland Central and Manicaland province recorded one death each.

The Ministry says the recovery rate now stands at 60 percent as 640 recoveries were recorded countrywide yesterday.

“We recorded 30 deaths and 322 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours and of the cases, only one is of a returnee. As at 17 January 2021, Zimbabwe had 27 203 confirmed cases, including 16 512 recoveries and 713 deaths.”

