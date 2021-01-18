Oliver Kazunga, Acting Business Editor

GWANDA-BASED gold miner, Blanket Mine has maintained its output within the revised increased production guidance of between 55 000 ounces and 58 000oz for last year, producing 57 899oz.

In a production update for the fourth quarter ended 31 December 2020, Caledonia Mining Corporation, which owns Blanket Mine also indicated that output for its local operation during the quarter under review remained flat 15 012 ounces from 15 164oz in the previous quarter.

“Caledonia announces quarterly and annual gold production from the Blanket Mine in Zimbabwe for the quarter ended 31 December 2020. Record total production during 2020 was 57 899oz, the top end of the company’s revised increased guidance.

“Approximately 15 012oz of gold was produced during the quarter.” – @okazunga

Like this: Like Loading...