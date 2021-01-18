Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

The Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) has confirmed receipt of special waiver applications from some sporting institutions that intend to hold events during the 30-day lockdown period.

Soon after Vice-President and Minister of Health and Child Care Constantino Chiwenga announced a 30-day lockdown with stringent measures following an upsurge in new Covid-19 infections and deaths, the country’s supreme sports body also froze all sporting activities during the same lockdown period.

“We have received the applications and we are working on them. It’s important to note that the approval is not automatic.

It is a process which starts from our office.

We make recommendations and then forward the request to the Covid-19 board committee,” said the SRC acting director-general Sebastian Garikai.

While he did not name the number of applications or identity of the applicants, Premier Soccer League champions FC Platinum last week revealed they had applied for a waiver to start training in preparation for their Caf Confederation Cup playoffs against Senegalese opponents Association Sportive et Culturelle Diaraf (ASC Diaraf), whose first-leg is set for February 14 at the National Sports Stadium, with the return leg in Dakar a week later.

Highlanders also applied for permission to hold their annual general meeting on January 31 as well as elections a week later.

