Oliver Kazunga, Acting Business Editor

NATIONAL Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) acting general manager Mr Joseph Mashika has died.

He was 44.

In a statement, NRZ board chairman Advocate Martin Dinha said Mr Mashika passed on at a private clinic in Harare yesterday.

“The NRZ board chairman Adv Dinha announces with great sorrow the passing on of the NRZ acting general manager Mr Joseph Mashika on the 17th of January 2021 at a private clinic in Harare.” – @okazunga

Like this: Like Loading...