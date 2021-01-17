BY TERRY MADYAUTA

BUDDING female boxer Revai Madondo is set to become the first Zimbabwean boxer to feature in the Rumble in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, boxing series set to start this month.

The series is slated for January 29 and is being organised by the Global Boxing Stars who want to empower boxers whose plight has been hampered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s a great opportunity for me and others to showcase ourselves. We really need this considering the time we spent without any activity. I hope to raise my profile higher as well as the country’s flag high,” said Madondo.

“I think the fight will not be very difficult for me but I am preparing hard although COVID-19 has been disturbing I remain fit.”

Elvis “Bulawayo Bomber” Moyo is also set to take part in March.

Tournament organiser Jeremy Bean from Global Boxing Stars is upbeat that boxers from Southern Africa will bring a special flair to the Rumble in Dar.

“We are calling it the rumble in Dar, and we are looking to give boxers from all over African and specifically Sadc countries an opportunity. For that, we have made partnerships with a number of broadcasting partners such as Soweto TV and Azam, among others to bring these fights closer to fans.

“We have a very exciting partnership with the Jackson group in Tanzania where we will be bringing fight nights for six alternate months starting with January 29 until November.

“And we will grow the broad cast footprint as we go show by show. We are lucky because the coronavirus protocol is a bit relaxed in Tanzania.

“In March we are also looking to feature another boxing sensation from Zimbabwe, Elvis Moyo who has been inactive for a while. We hope to revive him so that he can look forward to his overseas opportunities of his career.”

