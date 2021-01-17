DJ Fresh (Thato Sikwane) and DJ Euphonik (Themba Nkosi) have issued a joint statement confirming that they will be off air as investigations into the rape allegations levelled against them continue.

Breaking his silence for the first time since the rape allegations emerged, DJ Euphonik joined DJ Fresh to explain their decision to mute their mic and step away from all public engagements so that the law can take its course.

“In light of the serious allegations levelled against us, we’ve decided to step away from all public work engagements until such time that this matter has been resolved and the law has taken its course,” read the joint statement from the DJs.

The allegations against the duo came to light last week after a woman took to Twitter to detail the alleged incident, sparking a widespread debate on social media.

In an interview with TshisaLIVE last week, the woman, who requested her name not to be published, confirmed she opened a case of rape at Sunnyside police station on January 13.

She said the alleged rape occurred in 2011 at a chillas (small party) she attended with a friend, who was apparently invited by one of the DJs. At the time, she was a second-year student at the University of Pretoria, where she was studying towards a bachelor’s degree in commerce.

“First, I want to make it clear I was not some kind of stocko or whatsoever people call girls organised to entertain the DJs. I was simply accompanying a friend to a chillas and that’s where the whole thing happened,” the woman told TshisaLIVE.

When approached for comment by TshisaLIVE earlier this week, DJ Fresh issued a statement against the allegations, labelling them as “hurtful and false”.

“I am aware assertions have been made about me on social media and I understand this is often the price of being in the public eye. The fact that these claims are untrue and from an unknown source does not make them less hurtful.”

Police spokesperson Capt Mavela Masondo confirmed the existence of the case to TshisaLIVE on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Geraint Crwys-Williams, acting CEO of Primedia Broadcasting, where both DJs are employed, also issued a statement saying that the decision for the DJs to mute their mics for a while was mutual.

“947 and Primedia Broadcasting have engaged with DJ Fresh (Thato Sikwane) and Euphonik (Themba Nkosi) regarding the alleged sexual assault charges levelled against them. We take these matters extremely seriously and apply a rigorous, systematic internal process to assess them.

“Primedia Broadcasting, DJ Fresh and Euphonik have reached a mutual decision for both DJs to come off air in order to focus on addressing this matter,” read the statement. – Sowetan

Like this: Like Loading...